Fancy a job with a real buzz? Sheffield University is looking for £29,000 a year BEEKEEPER

If you have ever wanted a job with a real buzz, the University of Sheffield may have just the thing.

For the uni is seeking a part-time, £29,000 a year beekeeper to tend to colonies of bees in its engineering department.

A job advert, detailing the post, read: "The Department of Computer Science has a position available for an experienced Beekeeper."

The successful applicant will be working on an Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council helping to develop robotic controllers for aerial robots.

It added: The role will involve at least weekly inspections of 3-4 bee colonies as well as triannual health inspections, pest and disease management and honey extraction.

"This post offers the right candidate a flexible working role and the satisfaction of establishing and maintaining a healthy set of hives."

Candidates are expected to hold a BBKA diploma, as well as having significant previous experience of beekeeping and be flexible in their approach to work.

The salary for the post is listed at £25,298 to £29,301 per annum (pro-rata), with potential to progress to £32,004.