Family's bid to track down former Doncaster business boss

A family has launched a Facebook appeal to track down a former Doncaster business boss.

The family of Alan Oliver, who owned a business in the town called Alamo Workwear, are hoping to restore contact with him.

Relative Olivia Geary said: "I'm trying to get in contact with my great uncle Alan Oliver.

"My family have been trying to get in contact for a while now but all phone numbers we have for him have been discontinued.

"My mum Lorraine would love to speak to him. Is there anyway you could help find him within Doncaster?

"We are from Shropshire and we have ran out of ideas."

Anyone who knows any details about Mr Oliver can email darren.burke@jpress.co.uk and we will pass them onto the family.