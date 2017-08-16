Family of Sheffield woman killed in Manchester terror attack set to receive £250, 000

The family of Sheffield woman Kelly Brewster - killed in the Manchester terror attack - are set to receive £250, 000 from money donated by members of the public.

The 32-year-old Arbourthorne woman was one of 22 people killed when Salman Abedi detonated a bomb outside an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena in May.

The We Love Manchester Fund - set up by members of the public in the wake of the tragedy - has announced the families of each victim can each claim a further £180, 000, on top of the £70,000 already being awarded.

In addition, nearly 60 people who spent seven or more nights in hospital as a result of their injuries are also understood to have so far received around £60, 000 each from the fund.

Among those who spent weeks in hospital were Kelly's sister Claire, aged 33, and niece Hollie, aged 12, who also attended the concert.

The Fund has has so far raised £18 million, with donations still coming in.

The total payments mean more than half of the money raised will be paid out with no conditions attached.

Trustees must now decide how and when to distribute the rest of the money, including awards to those who were seriously injured in the attack.

Manchester councillor Sue Murphy, chair of the trustee, said: "This will be a complex and sensitive process as we will need to assess the long-term impacts of the attack.

"We have raised more than £18m and we were conscious that we had to get some of this swiftly to those with immediate needs.

"We have therefore given around a third of the total to the bereaved families and £3.5m to those who were hospitalised after the attack."

The decision follows an earlier announcement from Manchester City Council about a second charity, set up to pay for victims' memorials.

An advisory group of civic and business leaders is being formed to advise the council on all memorial-related issues and will include consultations with the victims' families.