Family heartbroken at burglary three weeks after bereavement

A grieving Doncaster family has been left heartbroken after a break-in just three weeks after a bereavement.

A burglar broke into a house in Harcourt Close, Bessacarr, just three weeks after 79 -year-old Anthony Mulligan died there.

The grandfather’s wallet was stolen in the raid along with jewellery including items he had bought his heartbroken wife Syliva, aged 70, over the 37 years they were married.

A pocket watch which had been in the family for years plus some rare coins were also taken.

The burglar moved Mr Mulligan's ashes from a bag which was then used to carry the stolen items from the bungalow during the raid last Sunday afternoon.

Mr Mulligan's daughter Rachel Usher, said her family was heartbroken.

"It is not about the value of what was taken, but the personal impact this burglary has had on us all," she said.

"To have chosen this house just three weeks after my dad passed away there is what saddens us. Will my mum ever feel safe there again?

"To have moved his ashes, which we only brought home two days earlier and to have used my dad's tools from his shed to break into the house is what upsets us.

"It is also heartbreaking that he took my dad's wallet and money - not for the value of the money but because my mum was going to use it to buy herself something because it would have been from my dad. If it is replaced it won't be the same because this was money my dad had saved up.

"It is also upsetting that this happened when my mum was out looking for plants for a memorial garden for my dad, and that the person who did this was caught on CCTV at the very spot where the garden would go - it's like he has violated that area now.

"Whoever did this has disgraced themselves.”

A South Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "It was reported to police that on Sunday, June 4, a bungalow on Harcourt Close, Doncaster, was broken into and a number of items including jewellery were stolen.

"Damage was also caused to two windows, the patio door and garden shed at the property during the reported burglary.

"Officers are currently investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV from the property.

"If you witnessed the reported burglary or saw any suspicious activity in the area, please contact the police.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.