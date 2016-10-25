Fall in number of crimes and anti-social behaviour incidents reported in Doncaster

The number of crimes and anti-social behaviour incidents reported has reduced in six areas of Doncaster, new figures have revealed.

Police figures released today show that the number of crimes and ASB incidents reported in Thorne and Moorends, Stainforth, Hexthorpe, Belle Vue, Town Centre and Mexborough between June and September this year has fallen in comparison to the same period last year.

Here is a breakdown of the number of reports by area:

- In Thorne and Moorends there were 283 ASB incidents reported in 2015 compared with 230 in 2016

- Stainforth recorded 165 ASB incidents in 2015 and 106 in 2016, and 171 crime incidents in 2015 and 140 in 2016

- Hexthorpe had 120 ASB incidents in 2015 and 106 in 2016

- Belle Vue had 23 ASB incidents in 2015 and 8 in 2016, and 17 crime incidents in 2015 and 16 in 2016.

- In the Town centre 679 ASB incidents were recorded in 2015 compared with 621 in 2016.

- Mexborough 339 ASB incidents compared with 270 incidents in 2016, whilst 405 were recorded in 2015 and 311 crime incidents in 2016.

Doncaster Superintendent Neil Thomas said: “This reduction demonstrates our commitment to listening to the community and acting on this feedback to keep Doncaster and its residents safe. Our surveys in some of these areas suggest a higher perception of crime and ASB than is actually the case and we hope to reduce the gap between perception and reality.

“We will continue to work with the community to ensure this reduction continues and provide a proactive presence.”

Police say the reduction in the incidents reported has been achieved by work carried out by officers to identify where and why crimes and anti-social behaviour has been increasing in these areas.

Officers say information is also gathered through Partners And Communities Together (PACT) meeting through which community views on ongoing issues relating to ASB and crime are heard.

In a bid to continue to reduce the number of crimes reported across Doncaster, police are encouraging residents to speak with them at local engagement meetings.

Anyone wishing to report a crime should call police on 101 or 999 in an emergency. Alternatively, you can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.