Failing Doncaster school has been ordered to improve by inspectors

A failing Doncaster school has been ordered to improve its leadership and teaching after inspectors branded it inadequate.

Pheasant Bank Academy, in Rossington, found to be inadequate in two out of four key areas following a visit in February by inspectors from education watchdog Ofsted.

They said the effectiveness of leadership and management and the outcome of pupils was inadequate, while the quality of teaching, learning and assessment and the personal development, behaviour and welfare of pupils required improvement.

It is the second full inspection since the school converted to an academy school in September 2011, replacing Pheasant Bank Junior School.

Its first Ofsted in February 2013 rated the school as requiring improvement.

During the latest inspection, inspectors found children do not make enough progress in a range of subjects and there are gap in pupils' basic skills in maths.

Until recently leaders, including bosses at the school's sponsor Delta Academies Trust, had failed to take appropriate action to stem the decline in the standards attained by pupils. As a result of this 'legacy of poor achievement,' too few pupils are well prepared for the next stage of their education.

Headteacher Pippa Robinson, and executive principal, Anne Elliott, took up their posts in September but inspectors found their recent improvement are not yet consistent across the school.

The inspection report added that a number of middle and senior leaders are new to their roles and have not had time yet to develop the skills they need to fulfil their roles to best effect.

A small minority of pupils were also found not to behave consistently well in lessons and around school.

However, inspectors did highlight that Mrs Robinson and Mrs Elliott had made 'significant, positive changes' to the school and they have high expectations and a clear vision for its future.

They also found that pupils speak highly of the care, advice and encouragement they receive from their teachers and recognise and appreciate the recent improvement.

And recent changes to leadership at Delta Academies Trust have resulted in 'decisive action' to improve the school.

