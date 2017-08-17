Facebook appeal to find owner of coat with 'valuable' in pocket left at Doncaster charity shop

A Facebook appeal has been launched to find the owner of a coat left at a Doncaster charity shop - with a "valuable" in the pocket.
The cream Regatta ladies' coat was donated to the Barnardo's charity shop in Barnsley Road, Scawsby.
Shop worker Michelle Machin has posted a picture of the coat on Facebook and urged people to share it so the owner can be traced.
She said: "There was something valuable in the pocket...PLEASE SHARE."
Anyone with information should contact the shop with details.
Almost Done!
Registering with Doncaster Free Press means you're ok with our terms and conditions.