Facebook appeal to find owner of coat with 'valuable' in pocket left at Doncaster charity shop

A Facebook appeal has been launched to find the owner of a coat left at a Doncaster charity shop - with a "valuable" in the pocket.

The cream Regatta ladies' coat was donated to the Barnardo's charity shop in Barnsley Road, Scawsby.

Shop worker Michelle Machin has posted a picture of the coat on Facebook and urged people to share it so the owner can be traced.

She said: "There was something valuable in the pocket...PLEASE SHARE."

Anyone with information should contact the shop with details.