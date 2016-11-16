"F*** you!" Doncaster TV star Jeremy Clarkson kicked off plane in Argentina Falklands bust-up

Doncaster television star Jeremy Clarkson was kicked off a plane by a worker who told him: "I'm from Argentina, so f*** you!" in a row over the Falklands.

The former Top Gear host, whose new series The Grand Tour starts later this month, was due to fly home with pals and fellow hosts James May and Richard Hammond when check-in agent Manuel Pereira stopped them boarding, according to The Sun.

They reported him to police in Stuttgart, Germany.

Clarkson, who comes from Burghwallis, was caught up in a diplomatic row with Argentina two years ago over a Falklands number plate in a Top Gear episode.

The presenter said: “He’s a stupid, bitter and twisted little man.”

And Clarkson has reportedly vowed revenge on the “ignorant little worm” who he says stopped him from getting his flight home.

The TV presenter called for Stuttgart Airport worker Pereira’s arrest after he ranted: “F*** you!”

Clarkson fumed: “This ignorant little worm made us miss our plane and he will pay for it.

“The police said it was a hate crime and he would be arrested. Yes, even the Germans were 100 per cent on our side — for once.”

He said: "F*** You’ and marched off, no doubt for a disgusting dish of refried beans."

Clarkson, Hammond and May were waiting to go home on Monday night after filming their new Grand Tour show.

They got the call to board their BA flight to Heathrow but were stopped at the departure gate.

Clarkson said: “Our security guys turned round and said, ‘They’re not letting us on.’

“I said to this little bald guy, ‘What’s the problem?’ He had a big smile on his face. He said, ‘You’ve missed it.’ We said we had left the lounge when we were told, and he said, ‘I’m from Argentina so f*** you.’

Clarkson continued: “He marched off looking pleased with himself. But he’s not heard the last of this.”

He said: “His colleagues were suggesting we were too drunk.

“But we’d had one can of beer. The police met us and could see we were sober and promised they would sort him out. They’re horrified. He’s toast.”

He said: “We had to get an EasyJet flight to Gatwick instead but the BA one ended up being delayed anyway.

“So we actually got back sooner. It’s England 1, Argentina 0 again.

“He’s a stupid, bitter and twisted little man who can’t get it into his head that Argentina’s armed forces are completely useless.”

It follows a Top Gear row in 2014 when Clarkson, Hammond, 46, and May, 53, fled a lynch mob in Ushuaia, Argentina.

Locals claimed their sports car’s number plate — H982 FKL — was a reference to the 1982 Falklands War but Top Gear said it was a “coincidence”.

Pereira, who in is 40s, last night claimed he was Spanish, not Argentinian, and denied swearing.

He said: “I would never say such a thing. I wasn’t rude. I was polite and professional.”