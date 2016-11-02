Extended opening hours for Bawtry Post Office

Opening hours at Bawtry Post Office are set to increase by 46 hours a week as part of a location move.

The service will move from its current base in Station Road to the Today’s Local shop on the same street.

Post Office regional manager Suzanne Richardson said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking.”

It will be open Monday to Friday from 7am to 9pm, and Sunday from 9am to 5pm. The date for the relocation is yet to be confirmed.