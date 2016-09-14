EXCLUSIVE: Sheffield drivers' bad habits

More than a tenth of city motorists text at the wheel.
Jennings Motor Group carried out a survey of more than 1,200 UK motorists to determine what type of wheelman and woman is considered worst. And which car brands are associated with bad driving.
Findings reveal 21.6% of Sheffield motorists believe BMW drivers are worst while 98.3% say Kia drivers are safest.
The study highlights bad habits local motorists admit to having as well as driving laws they want to change:
Some 13.5% have parked in a disabled space at least once, 10.8% have used their phone while driving and 16.2% have jumped a red light.
Almost two thirds have undertaken on the motorway, 16.2% want age of qualified drivers to be raised to 20 and 8.1% want driving licences to be scrapped for over 75s.
Below league table reveals drivers Sheffield motorists believe are worst:
White van drivers: 40.5%
Boy racers: 37.8%
Pensioners: 27%
School run parents: 10.8%
Lorry drivers: 10.8%
Women: 5.4%
Men: 5.4%
Learner drivers: 2.7%
Jennings Motor Group digital marketing manager Dale Gillespie said: “It’s interesting to see how people view drivers of different car brands.
"BMW drivers have always had a reputation for being aggressive and flouting the law - parking in disabled bays, jumping red lights and undertaking on the motorway etc - yet many of the motorist surveyed admitted to having committed these or similar offences.
“Owning a car is a privilege. All motorists have a responsibility to other road users, passengers and pedestrians to drive carefully, obey the law and remain safe on the road.”