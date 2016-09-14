EXCLUSIVE: Sheffield drivers' bad habits

More than a tenth of city motorists text at the wheel.

Jennings Motor Group carried out a survey of more than 1,200 UK motorists to determine what type of wheelman and woman is considered worst. And which car brands are associated with bad driving.

Sheffield motorists' bad driving hit list at a glance

Findings reveal 21.6% of Sheffield motorists believe BMW drivers are worst while 98.3% say Kia drivers are safest.

The study highlights bad habits local motorists admit to having as well as driving laws they want to change:

Some 13.5% have parked in a disabled space at least once, 10.8% have used their phone while driving and 16.2% have jumped a red light.

Almost two thirds have undertaken on the motorway, 16.2% want age of qualified drivers to be raised to 20 and 8.1% want driving licences to be scrapped for over 75s.

Sign of the times as disabled bays abused

Below league table reveals drivers Sheffield motorists believe are worst:

White van drivers: 40.5%

Boy racers: 37.8%

Pensioners: 27%

UK's worst wheelmen and women infographic

School run parents: 10.8%

Lorry drivers: 10.8%

Women: 5.4%

Men: 5.4%

BMW owners branded worst Sheffield drivers

Learner drivers: 2.7%

Jennings Motor Group digital marketing manager Dale Gillespie said: “It’s interesting to see how people view drivers of different car brands.

"BMW drivers have always had a reputation for being aggressive and flouting the law - parking in disabled bays, jumping red lights and undertaking on the motorway etc - yet many of the motorist surveyed admitted to having committed these or similar offences.

“Owning a car is a privilege. All motorists have a responsibility to other road users, passengers and pedestrians to drive carefully, obey the law and remain safe on the road.”