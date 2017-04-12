Exciting opportunity for young people to become a police cadet or ambassador

Do you live in the Humberside force area and are 15-18?

Do you have enthusiasm and commitment and can dedicate two hours, one evening a week?

If you do then you could become one of Humberside Police’s cadets.

Cadets are ambassadors for Humberside Police. They act as mentors and role models within their communities.

Cadets have a variety of different duties. They will be required to attend a two-hour lesson each week, as well as volunteering for at least three hours per month with the community teams.

This volunteering covers a wide range of different exciting opportunities, including: student officer training events, mosque visits, Night Challenge, community early intervention events and the High Sheriff’s legal services lunch.

The overarching aim of the cadet scheme is to:

• Give responsible, civic minded young people a positive experience with Humberside Police

• Develop positive relationships with the next generation

• Provide young people with an opportunity to develop themselves within an established framework based around law and the police

• Encourage young people to act as peer role models as they represent Humberside Police

The entry requirements for becoming a cadet are as follows:

• You must live in the Humberside Police area

• You must be aged between 15 – 18 years as of 1 September 2017

• Enthusiasm and commitment are essential

• No formal academic qualifications are needed

• Dedication to attend one evening per week for two hours is required

• A smart appearance is required in line with the Humberside Police dress code

To qualify you will need to successfully pass Force vetting procedure and a probationary period.

If this sounds like something you’d like to get involved in, then visit Click here for more information and to apply.