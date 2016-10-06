"Excellent opportunity" to quiz South Yorkshire Police

Officers are organising series of community events to provide the public with opportunities to speak with staff about any concerns they have.

There will be community surgeries in Kendray, Barnsley, to provide information. Wednesday (October 12) will see police stall at Lavender Court Chevin housing association site from noon to 8pm with community support group that night from 6pm to 7pm at St Andrew's Church, Gerald Road, after which officers will also be present to answer residents' questions.

Events will also take place same day in Barnsley town centre with officers present from 10am to 3pm near town interchange from noon to 4pm at Better Barnsley shop, Cheapside, and from 10am to 2pm on engagement bus outside Sports Direct.

Organiser Sgt Darren Taylor said: "The events that are taking place provide an excellent opportunity for residents to speak with officers, share their comments and feedback and report any concerns they may have.

"This represents the proactive approach police are taking to create a safe community for everyone in Barnsley, and I hope the success of these events will represent the cohesive work that is being done by officers."

More information about community surgeries is available at www.southyorks.police.uk/hatecrime site.