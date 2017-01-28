Ex-Hollyoaks star to perform at Doncaster working men's club

A former Hollyoaks star is set to perform at a Doncaster working men's club with his band next month.

Lee Otway, who was also a contestant on Celebrity Love Island, is set to play a one off show at Rossington Labour Club with his band Diversify on Friday, February 3.

Lee will performing with his band, Diversify.

The band are set to play a range of covers from artists including One Direction, Bruno Mars and Olly Murs.

Lee, who played Bombhead on Hollyoaks for four years, has also appeared on TV shows such as Abba Mania on ITV with Will Mellor and winning Celebrity Stars in Their Eyes in 2010 singing “Right Here Waiting For You”.

There's been a write up about Lee in THE SUN on Monday about what he's been up to in recent years as he's good friends with Calum Best & Bianca Gascoigne after they were all in the Celebrity Love Island together 6 years ago on ITV, as Calum and Bianca are currently on Celebrity Big Brother there's been some more recent media attention on Lee too.