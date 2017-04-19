Equipment stolen just months after Doncaster cricket club arson attack

Thieves who have targeted a Doncaster cricket club have put lives at risk by stealing vital equipment.

A defibrillator worth thousands of pounds was stolen last night from Adwick-le-Street Cricket Club.

It comes just months after the club on Windmill Balk Lane was attacked by arsonists.

The defibrillator theft has put players' lives at risk. It had already been used last season to save the life of a young footballer at next door's Adwick Park Rangers.

The young player had a heart attack on the pitch.

It wasn't the only thing taken. Burglars also stole a grass cutter used in pitch preparation, which was worth £2,000.

An electric line marker worth £900 was stolen. Chairman John Muldowney said the marker had only been used once.

"It was brand new," Mr Muldowney said.

Thieves also siphoned the fuel from the pitch roller.

The thefts were discovered by first-team captain Paul Bishop at 7am today.

Mr Muldowney said Mr Bishop found the club's wheelbarrow in the park, and immediately thought something was wrong.

Then, he saw the doors to the club's storage facility were open.

Thieves had used cutters to gain access.

Mr Muldowney, 63, said the loss was heartbreaking, especially after last season's events.

"We'd spent a lot of money turning things around," he said.

Arsonists torched the club's pavilion.

It destroyed the kitchen and changing facilities.

The theft comes just a week before the start of the season.

"For the first time in a lot of years, we thought we'd have nothing to worry about at the start of the season," Mr Muldowney, who lives at Askern Road, Carcroft, said.

Rangers were also assessing the losses yesterday.

Chris Crowe had only just completed a stock take of the football club's equipment over the weekend.

He wasn't pleased to discover his club had been targeted.

"It's bloody annoying," Mr Crowe said.

