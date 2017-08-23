Epworth rider leads para-showjumping campaign

Gritty showjumper Sarah-Jo Wicks is heading a drive to get paralympic riders like herself noticed in sport...and supported.

The determined 39-year old, who conquered thyroid cancer in her twenties, rides within Britain’s para showjumping team after losing a finger and suffering spinal injury when dragged by a horse.

Sarah, of Epworth, helped bring para showjumpers together from across Britain to compete in the Doncaster Equine College Annual Show.

It was her last competition for a few months as she undergoes more major surgery. Riding Avalon Mill, she won the Grade 3 event on the day and gained a second with ex-racehorse Space Artist.

Other para showjumping wins included Matthew Dally with Womble, Mark Jones and Whisper, and Ronnie Robinson who clinched the junior Grade 4.

Sarah said: “The British showjumping area 16 manager Teresa Leesley helped introduce para showjumping to shows to encourage more disabled riders, as we would love to join the showjumping within the FEI board alongside para dressage to gain Olympic status. We hope more shows will host para showjumping classes. We are growing in size with the help of British Showjumping and our Chef D’equipe Anne Newbury. It would be nice to get recognition, sponsorships and funding to encourage people with disabilities to achieve their goals.”

Call 07711804167 for more information or to get involved.