Feathered friends have taken up a pretty impressive residence in South Yorkshire recently.

As this picture shows four kestrel chicks have been hatched within the walls of the historic Conisbrough Castle.

Site manager at the English Heritage venue, Gavin Smithies said: “Every year we have a kestrel that comes back and lays its eggs.

“She has about four or five chicks and usually about four survive, fledging about now.

“Visitors love watching them and seeing them grow up.”