Mucking in for a good cause at Sheffield farm

It was all hands on deck for the National Lottery operator Camelot’s Retail Sales Team, who got down and dirty to scrub, brush and give a much-needed lick of paint to the stable block at Heeley City Farm, outside Sheffield.

This was the first step of a bigger facelift of the stables, which will include a new roof and updated accommodation for the animals. As well as being home to a wide range of animals – including horses, goats, chickens, rabbits and a selection of exotic breeds – Heeley City Farm educates and supports the community to promote and develop local food growing, harvesting and distribution.

Camelot’s Russell Taylor, who organised the volunteering day, said: “I’m local to Heeley City Farm, it’s supported by National Lottery funding and is a great place which benefits the whole community – and it needed some volunteers. So, it was easy to persuade my colleagues to get involved – one even came down from Glasgow to lend a hand! It’s been a really positive experience for the whole of the team to work together, get our working boots on and get stuck in.”

Julie Blacker, Youth and Training Manager at Heeley City Farm, said: “We’d like to say a huge thank you to the Camelot team, who joined us for a day of scrubbing and painting of our old stable block. We rely heavily upon volunteers for all aspects of work at the farm and would truly struggle without the dedication, commitment and kindness of people who give up their time to help.”

Since its launch in 1994, The National Lottery has raised over £35 billion for Good Causes across the UK, including community projects like Heeley City Farm. This equates to more than 490,000 individual funding awards made across the UK – an average of over 150 lottery grants in every neighbourhood.

To find out more about the farm or for opportunities to volunteer, go to: www.heeleyfarm.org.uk