Lottery cash helps Doncaster nature reserve

Potteric Carr Nature Reserve in Doncaster can plan for improvements after winning a slice of cash donated by the People’s Postcode Lottery fund.

The Doncaster reserve will receive some of the £225,000 given to Yorkshire Wildlife Trust at the Postcode Lottery’s annual Charity Gala.

The funding is part of a £66.3m donation to 69 charities and good causes across the country.

The annual celebratory gala took place on Tuesday January 24, at Prestonfield House in Edinburgh.

It celebrated the phenomenal achievements of charities working across Great Britain and internationally that are supported by players of People’s Postcode Lottery. The event was attended by HRH Prince Charles, Sir David Attenborough, broadcaster Dermot Murnghan and TV presenter Fiona Philips. Entertainment on the night was provided by Mica Paris and Soul Nation.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust has used funding from players of People’s Postcode Lottery to support volunteering – funding staff to manage several hundred volunteers who are essential to the Trust’s work, from nature reserve management to maintaining the Trust’s vehicle fleet.

The money has been used to carry out species surveys, habitat restoration and routine maintenance and access improvements across 104 sites.

Funding has also been used to support environmental education work taking place at nature reserves such as Potteric Carr in Doncaster. This work helps inspire a range of people from the youngest ‘nature tots’ to adults of all ages.

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s chief executive, Rob Stoneman, said: “The support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery has been unstinting for almost a decade. It has been challenging over the last few years to raise money to continue the work of the Trust and each year funding from players has come as a great boost to us. I would like to personally thank the staff and players of People’s Postcode Lottery for their support – a million pounds donated over the years, has helped us do so much for Yorkshire’s wildlife.”

Head of charities at People’s Postcode Lottery, Clara Govier, said: “Our Gala is such a special time in People’s Postcode Lottery’s calendar where we come together and celebrate the incredible amount of money raised by our players and the fantastic work carried out by the supported charities.”