Infrastructure investment worth £300m pumped into South Yorkshire

Yorkshire Water will invest over £300m this financial year throughout the region with several projects in South Yorkshire designed to improve the area’s water and waste water infrastructure.

Projects in the pipeline include a £24m scheme at Rivelin water treatment works to improve drinking water quality for customers in Sheffield which is anticipated to complete in late 2018.

In Barnsley, £20m has been allocated to Lundwood sewage treatment works to improve the final effluent quality and ammonia levels in the River Dearne as part of an effort to improve river water quality.

The natural environment will also be protected, with a fish pass ‘super highway’ at Langsett reservoir near Stocksbridge nearing completion. This will enable trout to travel upstream to breeding grounds in the upper reaches of Little Don River deep in the Peak District. It represents the first phase of a much wider programme of work which will see a total of 14 new fish passes built across the region between now and 2020.

John Bond, capital communications advisor at Yorkshire Water, said: “Since 2015, we have spent over £100m in South Yorkshire, not only on upgrading water treatment works, sewers and pumping stations, but also conserving moorland, protecting the environment from flooding, and improving rivers. This will help us meet our customer commitments and ensure that Yorkshire Water continues to be regarded as up there with the best drinking water in the country and boasting some of the finest landscapes.”

Compared to other water and sewerage companies, Yorkshire water’s average annual bill of £366 is the second lowest combined water and sewerage bill in the UK.

Across Yorkshire, there is an underground labyrinth of water pipes and sewers that stretch for 83,000km, which could travel around the Earth twice. Significant investment is required to keep the underground network operating to high standards.