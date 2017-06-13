Green light for controversial Doncaster community wind turbine

Controversial plans for a wind turbine which will pay money into a Doncaster community have been agreed - despite local opposition.

Energy Prospects Co-operative has been given permission to go ahead with the turbine on former colliery land near Wadworth which used to form part of the Yorkshire Main Colliery and is now used for recreation.

The organisation wants to build a turbine which would be connected to a community company that local residents can be a part of. It would put some of the cash it generates in profits into schemes and projects in the local community.

But it had met opposition from two nearby parish councils, which had both objected to the scheme which has now been approved by Doncaster Council's planning committee.

Braithwell with Micklebring Parish Council lodged an objection because of concerns over the effect on the landscape and what they saw as a lack of consultation..

Their letter stated: "It is considered there can be no special reasons for siting such a turbine in what is the green belt.There would be an adverse environmental impact on neighbouring towns and villages, in particular to this parish council. Braithwell and Micklebring are designated as having areas of Special Landscape Value.

It added: "The accumulative effect of the site of wind turbines as previously stated but particularly Marr and the east side of Doncaster including mobile masts have an

increasing adverse effect on the landscape.

There was also an objection from Wadworth Parish Council which started: "Members object on the grounds of noise pollution which they believe will be generated by the turbine and the loss of amenity/recreational area. The site is a popular walking area."

But council officials told the committee there were also 26 representations supporting the proposal on the basis of green energy arguments, and because of the principal behind the development of investing profits in the parish and helping its regeneration.

The turbine is planned for a site just east Of Edlington Wood, at Wood Lane, Wadworth.

Council planning officer mark Sewell told committee members the 'very special circumstances' afforded by the benefits of the development outweighed other considerations discussed and the proposal should be approved.