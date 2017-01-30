Barnsley biological records centre celebrates its 200,000th record

Barnsley Biological Records Centre (BBRC) is celebrating with the recent uploading of its 200,000th record.

BBRC was created in 2011 by Barnsley Council to collate ecological records to help conservation of valuable species and habitats in the borough. Barnsley Council work in partnership with professional and amateur ecologists to collect and add survey data onto the database. The information is then passed on to developers and other land managers to ensure local wildlife is considered whenever any decisions are made to make sure the borough’s animals, plants and habitats are protected. This information is also used to inform science on a local and national level.

Councillor Roy Miller, cabinet spokesperson for place will be joining BBRC’s independent steering group members on Tuesday January 31 in Elsecar Park and Local Nature Reserve as they gather new data to add to the collection. An evening of celebration for local recorders will then take place as a thank you for all the data they have contributed to the centre.

Coun Miller said: “Uploading 200,000 records in just six years is an outstanding achievement.

“I’d like to thank the local nature conservation community that have given their time to help us build this very important collection. It is essential for us to gather this information as it supports all decision makers in the borough to make sure our native wildlife is protected now and in the future.”

