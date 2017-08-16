Enough's enough: Police close Doncaster properties in response to drug and antisocial behaviour complaints

Police have issued closure orders to two flats in Doncaster after a number of complaints made by local residents.

Officers have been granted the right to issue closure orders to two properties at Firbeck House, St James Street, after presenting a case before a Judge at Doncaster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

During the hearing, officers and staff from St Ledger Homes provided examples of the community distress caused by antisocial behaviour and drug dealing offences linked to the addresses.

Under the orders issued, police now have the right to ask the occupants to vacate the premises and further prevent anyone else from entering or visiting either address for the next three months.

Inspector Lynne Lancaster said: “Both properties have caused upset, disruption and distress to local residents for a number of months. In response to this and to prevent any further disruption, we have taken proactive action to issue the closure notices.

“Through the use of closure notices we have been able to directly remove the threats and negative impact activity at the properties were having on our communities.

“I would like to personally thank all of the residents as it was through their co-operation and partnership work with St Leger Homes that officers were able to present the case before a judge and issue the notices.

“We want to make everywhere in Doncaster a safe and happy place to live and by taking action such as this, we are able to effectively achieve this.

“I hope through this action our communities feel reassured that we will listen to concerns raised by our residents and we will take action to not only address, but also resolve and identify long term solutions to local issues.

“Community safety is our number one priority and everyone in Doncaster is dedicated to achieving this.”

Steve Waddington, Director of Housing Services at St Leger Homes, said: “St Leger Homes take antisocial behaviour and the impact it has on our communities very seriously.

"We are very pleased that our close work with South Yorkshire Police on these cases has resulted in the closure of these properties giving some relief to the local community.

"We encourage all our residents to work with us so we can tackle these kinds of issues swiftly in our local communities.”

Phone 101 to report concerns in your local area.