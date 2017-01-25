Enjoy racing at Doncaster Racecourse with free race card

To shake off the winter blues we invite race goers to take up the fantastic free offer in this week’s Doncaster Free Press.

There is the chance to get a free racecard with this amazing offer.

So why not jump into January with one of the most popular National Hunt meetings at Doncaster Racecourse – the SkyBet Chase.

Always hotly contested, the Sky Bet Chase in 2016 was won in dramatic style by Ziga Boy under jockey Brendan Powell, and showcases potential Cheltenham Festival prospects.

Doncaster Racecourse and the Doncaster Free Press have teamed up and are offering readers a FREE racecard – worth £3 – for the Sky Bet Chase meetings on Friday January 27 and Saturday January 28.

The offer is open to those who purchase a Grandstand ticket at the Grandstand entrance on the day of the races and produce the voucher on Page 24 of the January 26 edition of the Doncaster Free Press.

With a total of seven National Hunt races on the card on each of the two days and free entry for kids, it is a great day out for the whole family.

On Friday, gates open at 11am, with the first race at 12.50pm and the last race at 4pm; then on Saturday, gates open at 11am, the first race is at 12.45pm and the last race at 4.15pm.