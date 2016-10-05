Enjoy free tea or coffee at Meet & Eat cafe in Conisbrough

Take a break from your shopping or meet a friend and enjoy a free cup of tea or coffee at one of Conisbrough’s friendliest cafes.

Owners of the Meet & Eat cafe in Church Street, Maria and Karen Turner, have teamed up with the South Yorkshire Times to offer customers their free tea or coffee worth £1.35 when they present the voucher that is in this week’s paper.

The offer is valid until Wednesday, October 12.

Fresh, home-made food is prepared to order on the premises. Ingredients are sourced locally and are used to effect in such treats as beef lasagne, chilli con carne, liver and onions, or roast of the day with a choice of beef, chicken, pork or turkey, fresh vegetables and Yorkshire pudding, all for £5.99.

Breakfasts are served daily and the Turners offer a free delivery service for Denaby and Conisbrough, on orders of £7 or more.

Maria said: “We urge people to visit us and try our fresh food. This is a good place to meet and eat.”

A friendly welcome is guaranteed when you make your visit, and it’s not often that people don’t return after sampling the delicious meals and drinks at the cafe.

Opening times are 8am to 3pm from Monday to Saturday.

To make an order for a delivery, or to make an enquiry, call 01709 861366.