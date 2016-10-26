Enjoy free Halloween cocktail at Doncaster’s Urban Bar and Lounge

A frighteningly tasty cocktail is the mouth-watering free offer in this week’s Doncaster Free Press.

In association with The Urban Bar and Lounge on Cleveland Street the Free Press is offering a hauntingly good spooky tipple. Simply cut out the coupon on P37 of this week’s Free Press to enjoy Frozen Halloween Cocktail “The Graveyard” at Urban bars Halloween party night on Saturday. The cocktail is a chilling mix of Vodka and dandelion and burdock In addition to this drinks offer, the night will play host to a petrifying party with fancy dress competition with some great prizes to be won. There will also be a face painter helping to put the finishing touches to your costume. Donations from the night will go to The Jasmine Centre. And to capture a lasting memory of the event they also have a FREE photo booth!. As with every Saturday night there is a DJ playing until the early hours.

The venue has recently been a national finalist in The Great British Pub Award’s and Community Heroes Award’s – gaining praise from customers and the entertainment industry for its welcoming staff and it’s support of local charitable causes. The Bar has Live music every Tuesday and Friday afternoon followed by a DJ and Karaoke.