Enjoy a free cup of coffee at Montgomery Hall in Wath

Why not put your feet up and enjoy a nice relaxing cup of coffee – all for free?

The South Yorkshire Times has teamed up with Montgomery Hall in Wath to offer our loyal readers a cup of coffee – absolutely free.

All you have to do is cut out the coupon on page 14 of the December 1 edition of the South Yorkshire Times and take it to the weekly coffee morning on Wednesday, December 7, from 9am to noon to claim your freebie, worth 65p.

This is a fantastic free offer that is too good to miss and you are invited to take part.

Centre manager Paul Murray, 43, of Wath, said: “This is a great offer for readers.

“Come in and enjoy your free hot drink. It is a great way to meet new people.

“We have a fantastic community facility here with a range of activities and events held every week.”

Weekly events include coffee mornings, bingo, craft groups, exercise and dance classes.

For a full programme of classes and events visit the www.montgomery-hall.com website.

Our Owt Fer Nowt campaign has been a huge success, and we are inviting more businesses to team up with us.

It aims to provide great offers for our readers whilst providing a fantastic opportunity for local businesses to promote themselves on our pages.

To take part in our Owt Fer Nowt offer, call 01302 347252.