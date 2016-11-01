England look to lift FIFA poppy ban for Auld Enemy Armistice clash

FA chiefs are currently in top-level talks with FIFA over allowing players to show support for Royal British Legion when England play Scotland.

Gareth Southgate’s side host rival neighbours at Wembley on Armistice Day in a World Cup qualifier.

Reports suggest FIFA has banned the two teams, as well as Wales, from displaying poppies on their shirts during the game as political statements are not allowed.

2011 saw world's governing football body eventually back down after threatening to ban England team from wearing poppies in a friendly against Spain, allowing them to display the symbol on black armbands.

An FA statement confirmed: “We are working closely with Royal British Legion once again this year to honour and remember the sacrifices made by those serving in the armed forces.

“In recent weeks the FA has led remembrance discussions with FIFA to allow the England team to show its support for the poppy appeal during World Cup qualifier with Scotland.”

FIFA and Scottish Football Association remain unavailable for comment.