Employment bonanza as Sheffield firm creates 500 new jobs

A Sheffield call centre is set to almost double in size by creating 500 new jobs.

Webhelp revealed the jobs bonanza to create hundreds of new full-time roles at its base in Amberley Street, Attercliffe.

The move comes just a year after the company won the race to take over two huge contracts from Serco, which safeguarded 600 existing staff at the time.

The firm said the huge expansion was 'due to increased business from a number of Webhelp’s existing clients.'

Anton Manley, chief operating officer at Webhelp UK, said: “We took over the Sheffield site just over a year ago and since then we have been really impressed by the site, its location, Sheffield itself and especially the great pool of talented people who have come to work for Webhelp.

“Webhelp is totally committed to the future of our business in Sheffield.

"We are investing money in the site and with this recruitment Sheffield will become one of the biggest and most important sites Webhelp has in the UK.”

The new jobs are permanent positions and the firm is looking for people across customer service, sales, collections and e-commerce roles.

All positions are being offered on a shift basis and there are a number of different shift patterns running from Monday to Sunday between the hours of 8am and 11pm.

The new positions will be available throughout August and September. To apply visit http://www.webhelpjobs.com/ or ring 03301 231969.

Webhelp specialises in contact centre services for companies, payment management and sales and marketing services.