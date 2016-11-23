Emergency services called to crash in Doncaster

Emergency services were called to a two-car crash in Doncaster.
A white Hyundai I10 and a silver Vauxhall Corsa crashed on Long Gate, Wilsic, at around 8.10pm last night.
Nobody was seriously hurt.
