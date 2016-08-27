Emergency services attend Isle of Axholme accident

The emergency services have been called out to a two vehicle accident in the Isle of Axholme

The accident took place at Doncaster Road in Idle Bank, Westwoodside at around 9.38am yesterday morning.

The fire, police and ambulance services were sent to the collision.

A spokesman for Humberside Fire and Rescue said: "All persons self released prior to fire service arrival.

"Vehicles made safe by crews. Incident left with Ambulance Service and Police."