Electrical fault blamed for South Yorkshire house fire

Firefighters called out to a house fire in Mexborough put it down to an electrical fault with the wiring.
The fire on Schofield Street was discovered at 9.30pm yesterday.
Nobody in the property was injured.
Firefighters from Dearne and Rotherham stations dealt with the incident.
LIVE: Transfer Deadline Day - The latest from Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United, Rotherham United, Barnsley, Chesterfield and Doncaster Rovers
Sheffield Wednesday: Lucas Joao on why he had to leave Hillsborough
Sheffield United: Blades braced for another Everton bid for Aaron Ramsdale
VIDEO: New Bishop of Sheffield hopes to tackle 'dangerous and toxic' divisions in society
Burglar ransacked Sheffield OAP’s home - even stealing hearing aids
Woman seriously injured in collision with bus in Sheffield
Sheffield man due in court for cheating in driving theory test
Asylum seekers in Sheffield criticise accommodation