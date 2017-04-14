Elderly woman still fighting for life after South Yorkshire crash

An elderly woman is still fighting for her life after a crash in South Yorkshire.

The 72-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man were rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries after a collision between a red Ford Fiesta and a silver Ford Fiesta on Spring Lane, Sprotbrough, Doncaster.

The collision occurred closed to the junction with Little Lane at 12.15pm last Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police said the man has been discharged but the woman remains in hospital.

An investigation into the collision is underway.