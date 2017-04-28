Elderly woman rescued from burning South Yorkshire home

An elderly woman was rescued from her burning home in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters were called out to a property in The Grove, Wheatley in Doncaster just after 1am.

Crews helped a woman aged in her 80s out of the home and she was taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A fire service spokeswoman said: "It is believed there was an issue with the log burner which caused smoke to fill the property."

Two crews from Doncaster Central stations spent about an hour at the scene.

Elsewhere, firefighters were called out to Naylor Grove in Dodworth, Barnsley, after the occupants of a home left cooking unattended causing smoke to fill the property.

None of the occupants were hurt in the incident at 12.15am and a crew from Barnsley Central Fire Station spent 15 minutes dealing with the blaze.