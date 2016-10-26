Elderly Doncaster residents facing eviction following care home closure announcement

Elderly residents will have to find a new place to live after it was announced a Doncaster care home is to close within the next six weeks.

Eastfield Hall on Moss Road, Askern, which has around 30 residents, is to close because its owner says the cost of necessary improvements are not ‘financially viable’.

The sudden closure announcement has prompted concerns from residents and their families.

The decision has bot been ‘easy’ said owner Larchfield Care, which who runs more than 60 care homes across the United Kingdom.

A spokesman said: “This has not been an easy decision to take and alternative options were explored.

“The home needs significant investment and work to make it safe and to meet the robust requirements of the regulator.

“This is not financially viable and as a result the home will close.

“We will work with residents, their families and the local authority to ensure a smooth transition to new homes of their choosing and are consulting with staff who will have the opportunity of positions within the wider company.”

Residents and staff were informed of the sudden closure last week.

Askern resident Valerie Mawdsley said she is worried about the impact the closure could have on the home’s elderly residents.

She said: “What will happen to the residents?

“Some have lived there for a long time and it will be very upsetting for them and their families.”

Pat Higgs, assistant director of adult social care at Doncaster Council, said: “We are sympathetic to the residents of Eastfield Hall and their families, who may be worried about what the future holds.

“We will continue to work closely with them, their families, the care home provider and CQC to ensure all residents are fully supported during this difficult time.”

The decision to close follows an inspection from the Care Quality Commission in April, when standards at the home were deemed to be ‘requiring improvement’.

The inspection report stated: “People were at risk of not receiving the support they required in relation to risks associated with their care or treatment.

“We saw risk assessments were in place but care plans had not been updated to show the current risks.

“The service was not always well led.

“We observed a lack of leadership within the home. Staff sometimes appeared to lack guidance and direction.”