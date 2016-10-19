Travel in to space, experiment with chocolate and delve in to robots at free Sheffield event

Would-be engineers and technicians can enter an Imaginarium and try hands-on activities in a free, family-friendly event to be run by the University of Sheffield next week.

Engineering at Sheffield will celebrate the city’s Year of Making and our heritage as makers next Saturday. From 10am to 3pm visitors can enjoy listening to talks and getting involved in activity, as well as the opportunity to see inside The Diamond and its laboratories.

Engineers imagine, design and build the world around us, from the tiniest chip inside your phone to the tallest skyscraper in your city, engineering is everywhere.

The subject offers a mixture of creativity, challenge and reward, but youngsters don’t always perceive it as an attractive prospect.

According to research done by The Institution of Engineering and Technology children often view engineering as fixing, mending, maintenance, messy, dirty and ‘more for boys’, and two thirds of parents don’t feel they know enough to help their child if asked for advice on engineering.

So go along to experience the fun and inspiring world of engineering, and the huge range of current and creative possibilities engineering has to offer.

There is a huge engineering skills gap in the UK, EngineeringUK reports that we need to find 1.82 million new engineers by 2022 to supply industry demand.

Saturday’s great event is open to all and free to attend with no advanced booking required.

Those who attend can go travelling into space using a virtual reality headset, experience friction testing Spiderman, get stuck in to candyfloss and chocolate experiments, along with snap circuits and robots.

Visit www.sheffield.ac.uk/faculty for more information.