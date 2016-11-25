Top performing students get Sheffield Steelers ice hockey treat

Top performing students from a Sheffield school were treated to a Steelers spectacular as reward for their efforts.

Six youngsters from Chaucer School were invited to attend the Nottingham Panthers ice hockey game as guests of the Sheffield Housing Company (SHC).

And the Steelers put on a show with an 8-1 win.

As well as developing new homes across the city, the joint venture - involving the city council, Keepmoat and Great Places - is laying the foundations for young people to build new skills and confidence for the future.

A link up with the Parson Cross school has already created a construction skills centre and a hair and beauty salon which are engaging and enthusing youngsters across all areas of study. More projects are planned and – as a Steelers sponsor – SHC be rewarding the best performing students with the opportunity to enjoy hospitality at home games.

Said Sarah Hopkinson, community investment and engagement co-ordinator with Keepmoat: “It was a super night and a super performance – just rewards for the students who all had a great time.”

Sheffield Housing Company is a developer dedicated to building the best homes in Sheffield.

A unique partnership between Sheffield City Council, Keepmoat Limited and Great Places Housing Group, it aims to specify homes of the highest build quality with the long-term aim of helping Sheffield continue to be one of the best places to live in the UK.

It has a 15 year plan to build in excess of 2,300 new homes in seven of Sheffield’s most vibrant neighbourhoods over the next 14 years.

It has already completed over 300 at sites in Parson Cross and Norfolk Park.