Top hairdresser brings cutting edge of the trade to students

Multiple award-winning hairdresser Lee Stafford is heading up a cutting edge academy at North Lindsey College, to fashion top stylists in North Lincolnshire.

Lee demonstrated his creative skills with a Level 3 disconnected cut on stage, at the academy’s official opening.

College staff members perfected two further styles created by Lee; a twisted tong, and a big and bouncy blow dry, to an audience of local hairdressing salons, employers, tutors and professionals.

Lucky models were hand-picked by Lee himself, after the college ran a social media campaign.

Skye Hopkins, 19, had her hair styled by Lee. She said: “Lee Stafford is such an influential professional and it was an honour to be selected by him - it was a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The hairdressing salons have all adopted Lee Stafford Academy branding in hot pink, and every tutor in the salon had to undertake rigorous training despite their current extensive experience.

Seventeen new and unique ‘recipes’ (as Lee terms them) will be taught to staff, and their knowledge will then be delivered to students enrolled from September, reflecting up to the minute styles seen in salons across the UK.

Lee Stafford said, “The event was about local employers and I wanted to show them what we are doing at the academy with young people; learning solid commercial, Michelin Star quality, and our recipes are a great model to work with.

“Speed is not important at first, it’s about getting it right which is the real challenge.”

The lucky intake of Level 2 hairdressers will start at the academy in September, and will learn from one of the best in the business while handling Lee’s own award winning products, exclusively available at Boots.

Lee has a personal vision to create the best training opportunities in the world for would-be hairdressers through partnerships with a select number of further education colleges. His rise to celebrity status started from cutting hair in his mum’s dining room, to holding 32 awards across the world for his products, being the face of TV hairdressing and having accolades such as Best British Hairdresser, Hair Magazine Hairdresser of the Year and Men’s British Hairdresser of the Year.

