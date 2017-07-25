Students to benefit from cheapest travel in the country

North Lincolnshire Council has once again retained the cost of a bus pass for students travelling to local sixth form or college to just £30 a year – the cheapest in the country.

The post 16 bus pass enables hugely subsidised travel for students aged 16 to 19 years old, making it easily affordable and providing an added incentive to continue their education.

To be eligible to receive the low-cost pass your chosen course of study must be a further education course at a publicly funded institution.

Councillor Rob Waltham, Leader, North Lincolnshire Council, said: “Politically this is a real priority for us, investing in young people and their future will help secure our economy locally. The pass is just £30 and is the cheapest in the country and I am proud that our council is delivering on our promise to invest in young people in North Lincolnshire.”

For more details or to apply online, visit www.northlincs.gov.uk/post16transport.