South Yorkshire students take on Mannequin Challenge

Over 120 students and staff from Dearne Valley College came together to take on the latest internet craze, the ‘Mannequin Challenge’.

Students from courses including sport, travel and tourism, public services, foundation learning, early years, and the football academy, as well tutors and other college staff took part in the challenge which spanned the college campus.

.

The challenge, which is currently doing the rounds across the internet, features groups of people who are freeze-framed in everyday or humorous positions, captured on video.

The ‘Mannequin Challenge’ is a viral internet video trend where people remain frozen in action like mannequins while a video is recorded, usually with the song “Black Beatles” by Rae Sremmurd playing in the background.

It is believed that the phenomenon was started by students in Jacksonville, Florida.

The hashtag #MannequinChallenge was used for popular social media platforms such as Twitter and Instagram.

The college video is available to viewe on YouTube via the following link at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gGEJBFIxlcA