South Yorkshire students prepare showcase performance

Barnsley College students will tread the boards and showcase extracts of contemporary musicals and plays at the Electric Theatre next month.

The Directed Scenes Showcase 2017 will include extracts from Bad Girls, Legally Blonde, Stags n Hens, The Crucible and The Play That Goes Wrong on Thursday February 2 at 7pm.

Second year students on the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Performing Arts have chosen and directed the extracts, with first year students on the course performing the various parts.

The showcase gives a flavour of the range of work studied on the course and an example of the collaborative ethos of the college’s Music, Media and Performance department.

Course leader Donna Turner said: “I’m really looking forward to showcasing what promises to be another winning production. The students have thoroughly enjoyed working on some of the best contemporary plays and musicals around.

“The Extended Diploma students have shown great imagination and creativity in rising to the challenge of directing and choreographing their peers on the Diploma course, which is marvellous preparation for them as they prepare to work within the industry or progress to university or Drama School.”

Tickets priced at £8 for adults and £5 for concessions are on sale at www.ticketsource.co.uk.