South Yorkshire students celebrate outstanding achievements

Barnsley College Public Services students were acknowledged for their outstanding achievements at a celebratory awards ceremony.

Students were presented awards for Special Recognition, Public Services Student of the Year and the Johnston Award for Outstanding Achievement. Award winners at the ceremony included: Mark Wilkinson, Nathan Daley, Ryan Brooke, Corey Holden, Kieran Whilehurst, Chloe Platts and Devan McCutcheon.

The prestigious Johnston Award, sponsored by former Barnsley College Chair of Governors Frank Johnson, was presented to Seth Hughes, 18, from Birdwell. Seth, a Public Services Level 3 student, impressed Mr Johnston with his dedication and enthusiasm for the course and his ambitions for a career in the Royal Navy.

He gave an inspirational speech about careers within the Public Services and encouraged the students to be proud of their roots at Barnsley College.

Frank Johnston said: “I was thrilled to be asked to speak as I am passionate about Barnsley College and the Public Services. I sponsor the award as I come from a military and policing background so I understand the importance of students being recognised for their outstanding achievements. The ceremony provided a fitting tribute to those students who go above and beyond in their studies and in college life.”

Seth added: “I am very happy to have won the award. I’ve had an amazing time at the college and have developed skills for life. The course has prepared me for my career in the Royal Navy, I have a lot to thank Barnsley College for.”

For more information on our Public Services courses, visit www.barnsley.ac.uk/public-services or alternatively contact our Information Team on +44 (0) 1226 216 123 or email info@barnsley.ac.uk