South Yorkshire pupils given money management lessons

Pupils at Wath Comprehensive School in Rotherham were taught valuable lessons in saving, spending and how best to manage their money at a recent workshop organised by The Money Charity and HML, Computershare’s Yorkshire-based mortgage servicing company.

HML, which is part of the financial service’s company’s Loan Services division, donated £20,000 to The Money Charity this year to support the delivery of 100 hours of classes to around 2,500 young people at schools and colleges across Yorkshire.

The session was delivered by an expert presenter and provided the building blocks to sound money management, including a chance for students themselves to discuss the issues and take away materials to help with budgeting and planning.

Andrew Jones, Chief Executive Officer at Computershare Loan Services, said: “It’s really important that young people learn about financial matters and understand money before they go out into the world of work.

“As the UK’s biggest third-party mortgage servicer, many people who are experiencing money problems first turn to us for support, so we often witness the difficulties that families can face in making ends meet.

“We’re fully committed to supporting the creation of a Northern Powerhouse, and playing a role in communities and sharing knowledge is a key part of our investment in the future of Yorkshire and beyond.”

Mrs Chabowski, a teacher at Wath Comprehensive, said: “The lesson was outstanding and really gave the students an insight into budgeting for life.”

Computershare has a history of engaging with local schools and other institutions as well as undertaking charitable work, with the staff at its Skipton office donating over £600,000 to charity over the last 20 years.

650 people work at the Skipton office, with 90% of them living within a 15-mile radius.