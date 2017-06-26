South Yorkshire junior school nominated for a financial boost to help the community

A recent search to find the community in the UK that deserves a lucrative investment for a regeneration project, has seen Stocksbridge Junior School receive a nomination from locals.

Communities up and down the country were asked to submit details of an area of their society that deserves a makeover; or an unsung hero who makes a real difference to the community and Stocksbridge Junior School, has seen nominations made by members of the public.

The Helping Hand campaign, launched by food giants Wall’s Pastry, will see an area in one community, out of all those nominated, transformed as part of a £5,000 regeneration venture. The winning project will see the renovation programme take place over a period of five days by a team of ‘handy helpers’ which will see a real difference made to the local community.

Michael Holton, brand manager for Wall’s Pastry said: “We’re thrilled that the people of Stocksbridge have got behind the Junior School in their bid to refurbish the caretaker’s bungalow. The school are hoping to transform the space, putting it to better use creating a safe space for children and families. Stocksbridge Junior School is clearly an important part of the community, playing a key role in a lot of people’s lives, making it a worthy nomination.

“Finding the money to maintain areas of strong standing within a community can be difficult and also expensive. We’re keen to lend a helping hand and discover what areas could really benefit residents and make a real difference to locals with a bit of TLC.”

New to 2017, the Helping Hand campaign will also see the winning nominee rewarded with a £500 cash prize for their project being chosen. Entries close on Monday, 10th July and will be decided by a panel of independent judges. At present more than 110 nominations have already been received from various regions around the country and the winner will be announced on Monday, 17th July.

To get involved and submit your nomination, visit the official website at www.wallshelpinghand.co.uk.