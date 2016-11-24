South Yorkshire college dance and theatre students kick off Britain’s Got Talent auditions

A Barnsley College dance group will be the first to audition in front of talent scouts for the next series of Britain’s Got Talent airing in 2017.

The nine-piece dance troop have been rehearsing vigorously since finding out the auditions are coming to the college despite only forming a few weeks ago.

Members include students from the college’s Level 3 Dance and Level 3 Performing Arts and Musical Theatre courses who have started working collaboratively since the beginning of term.

Level 3 Musical Theatre student and member of the dance group, Libby Aston, said: “Since coming together and meeting only a few weeks ago we have progressed so much. To be given this opportunity right on our doorstep is amazing and I’m so happy to be sharing it with such a great bunch of people. We all love studying here and this will be a wonderful memory to be able to take away with us.”

John Gordon Lane, fellow Level 3 Musical Theatre Student and one of two male dancers in the group, added: “I love how dancing allows me to be whoever I want and I am thankful I have been given the chance to show that when you believe in yourself you can do pretty much anything. Being a male within the arts can be hard but dancing with the group makes it enjoyable.”

Student Ellen Fleming, a member of the dance group, will also be auditioning as a singer separately.

The college will be working closely with the renowned media company, Freemantle, who have been involved in a range of high profile TV content such as ‘The X Factor’, ‘The Price is Right’ and ‘Pop Idol’.

The closed door auditions will be held in front of the show’s talent scouts where auditionees are filmed and then pitched to the producers at a later stage.

Sam Wilson, Programme Manager for Music, Media and Performing Arts, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to showcase our students and facilities here at the college. The staff and students involved have worked very hard over a very short period of time to make this happen but we are extremely excited to see what the event will bring.

“There are not many colleges in the country that can say they have offered their students such an opportunity. We are so proud that we have such talent at the college and can’t wait to see what the producers think.”

The college dance group’s dance teacher and former professional dancer, Karl Newsam, added: “I am extremely proud of the group who only a few weeks ago struggled with their techniques. They have worked tirelessly and proven that they are receiving the training needed to succeed right within their hometown.

“They have been tested both physically and mentally during classes and rehearsals and have really gelled as a team. They’re an inspiration to the college and the local community and I am thrilled that they have the self-belief to put themselves forward for such an incredible opportunity.”

Auditions will be held at the college’s Old Mill Lane campus on Tuesday 29 November between 1.00pm – 6.00pm and all members of the general public who wish to audition are welcome.