SLIDESHOW: Students celebrate degree success at Doncaster College

Students celebrated success when their degrees were delivered at a special ceremony in Doncaster.

More than 600 academics, from 40 different courses, graduated from University Centre Doncaster. Graduation ceremonies tookm place at Cast theatre over two days this week.

Graduates from the Ba (Hons) Early Childhood Studies degree celebrate after the ceremony held at Cast in Doncaster.

A spokesman said: “University Centre Doncaster prides itself on the high quality of its teaching, small class sizes and level of tutor support and is offering an affordable alternative for degree courses validated by the University of Hull, amongst others.”

Guest speakers included Claire Smith, the dream champion volunteer co-ordinator at Dreams Come True; Wayne Sables, the artistic director of the Wayne Sables Project; and head coach at Barnsley FC Paul Heckingbottom. The spokesman added: “We are proud to celebrate the success of all our students. As an accumulation of many years hard work we thoroughly enjoy welcoming them back to congratulate them and wish them well on their next step.”