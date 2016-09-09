Sheffield victims share stories as sexual harassment tops list of risks for female students on nights out

Sexual harassment is the biggest risk for female students on a night out according to a new survey by the alcohol education charity Drinkaware.

Inappropriate touching, comments or abuse are now more common than accidents, passing out, being in a fight or needing hospital treatment.

When Danny told the man he had acted inappropriately he shouted abusive language at her

In the last year 54 per cent of 18 to 24-year-old female students taking part in the survey said they had experienced sexual harassment.

Danny Scott, 23, recently finished an MA in Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield.

Danny was ordering drinks at a bar when a man came up behind her and put his hand between her legs.

When Danny turned around and confronted the man, he laughed and danced away.

Amelia Heathman, 24 (left) and her sister Georgia, 26, were in the Great Gatsby bar on Division Street in Sheffield city centre

A few minutes later on her way to the bathroom, she bumped into the man again.

When she told him he had acted inappropriately he shouted abusive language at her.

Danny felt so afraid of the situation that she ran into the toilet and locked herself in a cubicle.

She said: “It was so awful. It doesn't even surprise me that sexual harassment is more common than most things on a night out.

After a man slapped her sister on the bum Amelia said: "I was so angry that anyone felt they had the right to touch her in this way."

“I really feel like there isn't a woman around who hasn't had it happen to them.”

Another female student wanting to speak out is Amelia Heathman, 24, who studied for undergraduate and MA degrees at the University of Sheffield.

Amelia was in the Great Gatsby bar on Division Street when a man slapped her 26-year-old sister, Georgia, on the bum.

In retaliation Amelia slapped the man across the face.

She said: “I was so angry that anyone felt they had the right to touch her in this way.

“This is not something I've ever done before but I was filled with such rage. His friends all cheered and high-fived me but it doesn't change the fact that this is something that men think they can do and it is not OK.”

Ben Butler, Marketing and Communications Director at Drinkaware, said: “We hope that through sharing their own experiences young people will think twice about what behavior is acceptable on nights out.”

The University of Sheffield said they have support in place for students, including the Harassment and Bullying Support Network (0114 222 9621), the Nightline listening service (0114 222 8787) and the University Counselling Service (0114 222 4134).

Sheffield Hallam University points victims of sexual harassment towards their Students’ Union Advice Centre (0114 225 4418).

Freshers’ Week begins Saturday 17 September for both universities.