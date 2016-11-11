Sheffield University film unit is ‘best in Britain’

The University of Sheffield Students’ Union cinema Film Unit has been named Britain’s Best Student Cinema by the prestigious Cinema For All Film Society.

The Cinema For All Film Society awards, which were presented in a ceremony at Sheffield’s Showroom Cinema, celebrate and reward the hard work and dedication of volunteer-led community cinemas and film societies across the country.

The Students’ Union Film Unit is a volunteer-run independent cinema based in the The University of Sheffield Students’ Union building in Western Bank.

It shows a diverse programme of foreign films, recent blockbusters, documentaries and independent releases on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays throughout University term time, with all screenings open to the public.

The Film Unit also received a commendation for the year’s Best Single Event, a screening of the award winning documentary They’ll Have to Kill Us First - about musicians who united to organise a concert in Timbuktu, Mali, after Islamic extremists banned all forms of music in the country - which featured a live performance and talk by the film’s stars Songhoy Blues.

Full details of all Film Unit activties and screenings are available at http://www.filmunit.org.uk/Completeschedule.html.