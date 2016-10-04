Sheffield students urged to get creative with series of guest talks

Sheffield Hallam University will welcome four guest speakers over the next four weeks aimed at providing students with advice for starting out in the creative industries.

The Stars on Starting Out talks are the latest event of the University’s Catalyst Festival of Creativity and will welcome Kate Malone (judge on BBC2’s Great Pottery Throw Down), Paul Simmons (founder of internationally acclaimed design studio Timorous Beasties), Jessica Voorsanger (multimedia artist) and Alex Chinneck (renowned sculptor and board member of the Royal British Society of Sculptors).

The talks are organised by The University’s Sheffield Institute of Arts and Yorkshire Artspace and are aimed at students, emerging and progressing artists, makers and creative businesses, and anyone with an interest in visual arts, architecture and design.

Taking place throughout October at the University, the high-profile guest speakers will discuss their career to date, and explore successful strategies for starting out in the creative industries. All events are free, but places are limited. Seats can be booked at http://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/sheffield-institute-of-arts-8506936614

Stars on Starting Out builds on Yorkshire Artspace’s annual ‘Starting Out’ programme, which has delivered creative professional development to Sheffield creatives for the past 14 years.

Catalyst Festival of Creativity, which is part of Sheffield’s wider Year of Making, is taking place until November with 28 different creative projects over the course of eight months.

The talks take place on the following dates:

Paul Simmons, Timorous Beasties. Wednesday 5th October 2016 6pm

Kate Malone. Wednesday 12th October 2016 6pm

Jessica Voorsanger. Wednesday 19th October 2016 6pm

Alex Chinneck. Wednesday 26th October 2016 6pm

* You can find out more about Catalyst at www.shu.ac.uk/catalyst