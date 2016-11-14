Sheffield schoolchildren add sparkle for Meadowhall shoppers

Artwork by the very young is brightening up a busy Sheffield shopping centre this Christmas.

Schoolchildren from around the area have helped to design stunning Christmas decorations for Meadowhall.

Six to 10-year-olds from Wincobank Nursey Infant School, Tinsley Meadows Primary Academy, Abbeyfield Primary Academy, Concord Junior School and Firs Hill Community Primary School have been busy working on designer Christmas trees.

Each school filled their own trees with colourful and imaginative decorations, along with self-portrait plaques, also created by the youngsters, to hang at the bottom of the trees.

Meadowhall Centre Director, Darren Pearce, said: “With the refurb currently progressing in the Centre, we thought this year would be the ideal opportunity to give local children the chance to do some construction of their own in helping us decorate over the Christmas period.

“Seeing the incredible response to the Heart installations for our 25th anniversary last year, we thought a similar community project would give visitors over Christmas something extra to see and interact with.”

Mrs Rebecca Webb, Executive Head at Tinsley Meadows Primary Academy, said: “It was a wonderful project for our pupils to get involved in and they thoroughly enjoyed the creative process where they could really get inspired about Christmas. The fact that their creations will also be displayed in Meadowhall was just the icing on the Christmas cake!”

After the season, the trees will be donated to participating schools for future Christmas displays.