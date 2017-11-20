Sheffield pupils comes face to feather with night owls

The children of High Hazels Academy came face to feather with owls and other birds of prey last week when SMJ Falconry paid a visit to the Sheffield school.

The visit came about after youngsters from the school’s reception and infants year groups started exploring the topic of shadows and nocturnal animals.

And what better way to bring the subject to life than to see first hand young owls, which are known for being night time hunters. Helping to make this a reality were West Yorkshire based SMJ Falconry, who brought their feathered friends to High Hazels, telling the children all about the birds and letting a few lucky volunteers actually hold them.

Commented High Hazels Headteacher Mrs Maqsood-Shah: “This was a fantastic way to bring learning to life, helping the children to learn all about the birds and in particular the owls and their nocturnal world. A big thank you to SMJ Falconry for helping to excite and enthuse our students.”